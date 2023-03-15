Tap the bookmark to save this article.

If you have two minutes to spare, dear listeners, please use them to fill out this Daily Delivery survey.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at three moves the Vikings made Tuesday that he thinks were very smart: signing a shutdown corner, creating cap space with Kirk Cousins without doing a contract extension, and keeping their kicking game intact for 2023.

10:00: Twins beat writer Phil Miller checks in from Florida, where the Twins are showing themselves to have quite a bit of pitching depth. The lineup might come down to health, but there are some encouraging signs there as well with Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco.

36:00: What does the Diamond Sports bankruptcy mean for local fans?

