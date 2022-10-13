Three people charged in the massive Feeding Our Future child nutrition program fraud conspiracy case are expected to appear in federal court Thursday to enter guilty pleas.

Hadith Ahmed, Hanna Marakegn and Bekam Merdassa will appear before U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel in Minneapolis to enter the first guilty pleas since prosecutors first announced charges against nearly 50 people last month.

Merdassa will appear first, at 10 a.m., followed by Marakegn at 11:30 a.m., and Ahmed at 2 p.m.

Unlike the vast majority of the 49 people charged so far in the $250 million fraud case, the three were charged via felony information – a process through which defendants agree to forgo grand jury proceedings, often signaling an imminent guilty plea.

All three have been charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The charges against Merdassa and Marakegn name them as leaders of meal sites that brought in millions of dollars in allegedly fraudulent federal child nutrition program money while being sponsored by the nonprofit organization Feeding Our Future.

According to charges, Merdassa and two co-conspirators received more than $3 million after they falsely claimed to serve more than 1.3 million meals through their Youth Inventors Lab site in St. Paul between December 2020 and June 2021.

Prosecutors say that Youth Inventors Lab only served a fraction of those meals and did not receive any food from S & S Catering as its leaders claimed. S & S Catering is also implicated in the criminal case and the people identified as Merdassa's co-conspirators – Abdul Ali and Yusuf Ali – have pleaded not guilty to charges filed against them in a separate indictment.

Marakegn is identified as the owner of Brava Café in Minneapolis, which prosecutors allege received more than $5 million in federal money meant to feed needy children during the pandemic. According to charges, Marakegn falsely claimed at times that her restaurant was serving breakfast and lunch to more than 4,000 children daily, seven days per week. Prosecutors claim she obtained fabricated invoices to document the purchase of food to be served and paid $150,000 in kickbacks to an unnamed Feeding Our Future employee in exchange for sponsorship.

The charges against Ahmed do not detail his involvement in the scheme. Prosecutors are seeking to forfeit more than $338,000 in money seized between two bank accounts in his name.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger has described the indictments and three felony information charges filed last month as the first wave in an ongoing probe expected to yield additional charges.