A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of a north Minneapolis food store, while two others also struck by gunfire were taken to a hospital in critical condition, Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.

The shooting occurred along N. Lowry Avenue a few blocks west of Interstate 94, in the parking lot of Star Foods, around 8:20 p.m.

O'Hara, who was on the scene Wednesday night, said the shooting involved a confrontation between a man and a woman in a vehicle in the parking lot and two men who approached them.

Investigators believe the two men walked up to the vehicle, and that one walked around to the passenger side before going back to the driver's side, O'Hara said. The driver's side door was opened and the car began backing up, dragging the man across the parking lot, the chief said.

The other man who approached the vehicle fired several rounds as the car was backing up, and the car became lodged in a snow embankment, O'Hara said. The man dragged by the car door fled across the street before collapsing in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene of an apparent gunshot wound.

The other man fled the scene on foot and was still at large, O'Hara said, adding that he's believed to be in possession of a rifle. One handgun was found on the man who died, and at least one was recovered from inside the vehicle.

Officers responded and began performing CPR on the two men who were shot, and life-saving measures on the woman.

The male driver was in critical condition in the hospital, while the female passenger was in "critical but stable" condition, according to O'Hara.

Police had Lowry blocked off from Aldrich to Colfax avenues while officers and forensic evidence workers investigated. Multiple neighbors in the area reported hearing at least a dozen gunshots, and dozens of shell casings could be seen on the ground outside the store and in the parking lot.

Steve Brekke, 68, said he was inside his home on a nearby corner when he heard the gunshots and saw sirens.

"I wasn't scared, but I'm leery," Brekke said while observing the scene. "One guy got killed across the street about two months ago or so."

O'Hara expressed concern that about a dozen people have been shot in Minneapolis in the last three days in a series of multiple shootings, and stressed the importance of taking "as many guns (as we can) out of the hands of people who should not have them before situations like this happen."

"It just shows the crisis we are facing," O'Hara said. "We already live in a country with more guns than people, and there are 10 to 20 million more guns entered into circulation each year."