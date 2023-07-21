Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A natural gas leak is suspected as the cause of an explosion that leveled a two-story house Thursday night in Jordan.

Three adults were inside the residence at the time of blast and "astonishingly, two of the three individuals were uninjured while one had suffered only apparent minor injuries," Jordan Police Chief Brett Empey said.

Two adult dogs and six puppies were trapped in the rubble when fire department crews arrived on the scene about 8:30 p.m. The dogs and four of the puppies were rescued, Empey said.

The other two puppies remained unaccounted for Friday morning, Empey said.

The home was a total loss. A neighboring residence and numerous vehicles in the area were damaged, Empey said.

The State Fire's Marshall's Office is investigating to determine the exact cause of the explosion, but preliminary indications point to a natural gas leak as the cause, the chief said.