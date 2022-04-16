COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three people detained after shooting in South Carolina mall that left 12 injured; police say shooting was not random.
Most Read
-
Edwards, Towns come up big for Timberwolves in Game 1 win over Memphis
-
Fewer going to college in Minn. could reshape higher ed, work
-
The best Chinese restaurant in the Twin Cities is on University Avenue in Minneapolis
-
There's talk about recession. What should you believe?
-
Home prices are rising in the Twin Cities, but not as fast as other metro regions