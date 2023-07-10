Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Three athletes with Minnesota ties earned top-three finishes at the USA Track and Field outdoor championships in Eugene, Ore., making the U.S. roster for the world track and field championships next month.

Maggie Ewen, a St. Francis native, won the women's shot put Saturday with a throw of 65 feet, 4¼ inches.

Minnetonka native Joe Klecker was second in the men's 10,000 meters Thursday, finishing in 28 minutes, 24.50 seconds.

Payton Otterdahl of Rosemount placed third in the men's shot put Sunday with a personal-best throw of 72-5¾.

The world championships are Aug. 19-27 in Budapest.