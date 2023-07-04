RED WING, Minn. — Officials in Minnesota were searching Tuesday for three men who went missing from a fishing boat in the Mississippi River.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office said that around 7:30 p.m. Monday, a 911 call reported that a man fell into the river while fishing near the town of Red Wing, at a point where the Vermillion and Mississippi rivers meet. Authorities believe that the two other men jumped into the river to try and rescue him. None of the men resurfaced, according to the caller.

The search was called off just before 9 p.m. and resumed Tuesday morning. Rescue crews from several neighboring jurisdictions are helping with the search.