Two children were critically injured among three hospitalized after their off-road vehicle collided with a pickup truck in west-central Minnesota, officials said.

The crash occurred about 3:50 p.m. Sunday about 20 miles northwest of Willmar in Norway Lake Township, the State Patrol said.

Two Polaris Ranger passengers, boys ages and 10 and 11, from nearby New London were taken by emergency medical responders to a hospital in Minneapolis suffering from life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.

The Ranger's driver, a 15-year-old boy, also was taken to a Minneapolis hospital, but his condition has so far not been disclosed, according to the patrol.

The three boys' identities have yet to be released.

The Ranger was heading south on NW. 95th Street and collided with a pickup that was heading east on Hwy. 9, the patrol said.

The pickup's driver, 40-year-old Matthew L. Anderson, of Sunburg, Minn., was not hurt, according to the patrol.