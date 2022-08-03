The Gophers football team announced Wednesday that it will hold three training camp practices that will be free and open to the public.

Along with Saturday's 2 p.m. F.A.M.I.L.Y. Day event at Huntington Bank Stadium that previously was announced, Gophers practices at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 11 at the stadium and 4:15 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Athletes Village will be open to the public.

As part of Saturday's event, the Gophers will have a fan zone in the West Plaza. Fans also are encouraged to bring disposable diapers and wipes for the team's annual diaper drive and bring a decorated oar that will be added to the inside of the tunnel that connects the Gophers locker room to the field at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Big Ten Network will attend the Aug. 15 practice as part of its training camp tour.