Three people died Sunday morning in a head-on crash in Kandiyohi County in western Minnesota, the State Patrol said.

A Dodge Caravan was headed north on County Road 2 about 10:50 a.m. and collided with a southbound BMW near the intersection of 240th Avenue NE. in Roseville Township, which is located between Paynesville and New London, the patrol said.

The victims, which included the driver of the BMW and the driver and a passenger in the Caravan, died at the scene, the patrol said. Their names have not been released.

In a separate crash, at least one person died in a two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 10 near Clear Lake, Minn.

A Chevy Tahoe was heading east on Hwy. 10 and a Ford Bronco was heading west on Hwy. 10 when they collided in the intersection of Hwy. 24, the patrol said.

The name of the victim in that crash has not been released.