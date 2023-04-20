Three children critically injured in a Cannon Falls apartment fire have been placed into medically induced comas as they undergo treatment.

The update came in a news release Thursday from the Cannon Falls Police Department, a day after the fire severely injured them and their mother.

"The children have been stabilized and placed into a coma, and are being treated at a hospital's burn unit for the injuries," the department said, adding that the children's father gave permission to provide the update.

"Both the father and mother are thankful for the prayers and well wishes they have received for their children and family," the release said.

Police and firefighters responded Wednesday to a report of a fire at an apartment complex with children trapped inside and visible flames coming from the unit, according to Cannon Falls Police Chief Jeff McCormick.

When police and ambulance workers arrived, the mother was outside and said her children were still inside. She had cut her arm trying to rescue them. The apartment's bedroom was fully engulfed in fire.

McCormick, one of the first responders along with ambulance crews, said he broke out the windows with a fire extinguisher, allowing smoke to billow out to help search for the kids. They eventually found two children in the living room, and McCormick and the ambulance workers carried them out.

When firefighters began trying to extinguish the blaze, one said he heard the third child, who also was pulled out.

"I was so glad we found him and that he was breathing; that was a good sign," McCormick told reporters at a news conference posted by Fox 9.

McCormick said one of the children is a toddler, one is 7 years old, and one appeared to be less than a year old.

They were taken to a Cannon Falls hospital with critical injuries before being airlifted to a larger hospital, McCormick said. The mother was taken to Regions Hospital and had "pretty significant" injuries, the chief said.

All residents of the 12-unit apartment building were displaced for the night. The American Red Cross responded to provide shelter assistance.

McCormick said the cause remains under investigation. He noted there did not appear to be sprinklers inside the building.