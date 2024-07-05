Three people have been arrested in connection with a man police say was robbed, stabbed and intentionally hit with a vehicle, then left along a road in rural Meeker County.

The violent encounter occurred on June 26 in an unspecified "remote location" in the county where the victim, described only as a male, was taken with the intention of robbing him, the Meeker County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was intentionally hit by a vehicle, then stabbed and abandoned on the roadside, the Sheriff's Office said. A passerby came upon him and called law enforcement for help.

The Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the three suspects, all from Minnesota, were arrested in the state: A 20-year-old woman from Pennock was captured Tuesday at a Willmar hotel; a 48-year-old man from Arco was tracked down at a hotel outside Granite Falls on Wednesday; and a 26-year-old man from Litchfield was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday in Willmar.

Charges have yet to be filed against any of the three. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged. Potential charges include second-degree assault, aggravated robbery and attempted murder, according to the sheriff.

"Thanks to the collaborative effort among several law enforcement agencies," Sheriff Brian Cruze said in a statement, "we were able to track down and arrest these suspects quickly."

Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff's Office at 320-693-5400 or its confidential tip line at 320-693-5411.