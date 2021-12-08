Northeast Middle School went into distance learning Wednesday after the school district received information about a possible threat.

Minneapolis Public Schools received the information Tuesday night, said district spokeswoman Crystina Lugo-Beach.

"While we do not believe the threat is credible, we are moving the school to distance learning [Wednesday] in an effort to ensure the safety of the school community and give us the time to further investigate," Lugo-Beach said in a statement Wednesday morning.

The school planned to have students return to in-person learning on Thursday.