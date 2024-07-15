Unicyclists from around the globe are turning Bemidji into the unicycling capital of the world the next two weeks for the 21st Unicon world convention.

Unicon is the largest unicycling gathering on the planet. About 1,500 participants are expected in Bemidji. The biennial event is hosted by the International Unicycling Federation and Unicycling Society of America. Serving as Unicon's co-director is Minnesota native and Bemidji State University grad Kirsten Goldstein.

Competitions kicked off Sunday and run through July 26. Events are open to the public and include unicycle hockey, basketball, racing and obstacle courses, figure-skating and more. Beginner lessons are available every day at 1 p.m. at the Sanford Center where there is a marketplace and museum. Many events take place at Sanford but competitions are also going on at Bemidji High School, BSU, Giants Ridge and Buena Vista.

Don't be surprised to see mobs of unicyclists riding the 3 miles stretch of shoreline along Lake Bemidji from campus to Sanford Center. Unicyclers are staying in the dorms at BSU throughout the convention. The athletes will also take day trips to Itasca State Park and Duluth during the convention.

It's the first time Unicon is back in the U.S. after 22 years. The last time Unicon landed in Minnesota was thirty years ago.

In 1994, Minnesota hosted Unicon in Minneapolis to a fraction of one-wheeled athletes. About 250 of the world's best unicyclists competed at the seventh annual Unicon at the University of Minnesota

"Why are all these one-wheelers coming to Minnesota?" reported the Star Tribune in 1994. "It turns out that we have something of a reputation in unicycling circles. With about 400 unicycles, we probably have more than any other state — and certainly the most per capita."

That reputation holds true two decades later. But Bemidji?

Organizers of Unicon explained why they selected the land of Paul Bunyan and Babe to host this year. It was asked so often that Unicon has a "Why Bemidji" section under the FAQ on its website.

"After considering several options from across the United States, Bemidji, Minnesota was hand-picked as the location best able to create the ideal Unicon experience. We think you'll agree that Bemidji is 'the perfect little host city you've never heard of!'"

Unicon describes Bemidji as a historic city "nestled amidst the glacier-carved land of lakes, rivers, and the north woods of Minnesota." They said the weather in July is ideal for competitions and pleasure riding.

Here is a simplified schedule of events for the rest of this week. For more details go to Unicon's website.

Monday: Track competitions at the high school throughout the morning into the afternoon.

Tuesday: A 10K kicks off at 7 a.m. More track events at the high school and freestyle competitions.

Wednesday: Cross country and downhill at Giants Ridge at 6 a.m. Basketball at the high school at 9:30 a.m. Freestyle competition and awards at high school starting at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: More track and basketball at the high school in the morning. Track events that afternoon at BSU followed by awards for freestyle and some track competitions.

Friday: Open gym at 8 a.m. followed by jump competitions and awards. Three on three basketball at the high school at 8 a.m. At 7 p.m., an adult beer pong championships takes place at Sanford.

Saturday: More basketball at the high school starting at 7:30 a.m. Practices at Buena Vista at 8 a.m. Group ride workshop at the high school at 1 p.m. Lots of awards at Sanford throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Sunday: X-style tricks and awards at the high school starting at 8 a.m. Basketball at 7 p.m. Lots of workshops at Sanford throughout the day.

Next week, unicyclers will begin hockey competitions and ride a double loop around Lake Bemidji.