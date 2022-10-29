JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — More than 3,000 people on Saturday took part in the first Pride march in South Africa since the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrating the LGBT community and defying a U.S. warning of a possible terror attack in the area.

The U.S. government this week warned of a possible attack in the Sandton part of Johannesburg, where the march took place.

The South African government expressed concern that the U.S. had not shared enough information to give credibility to the alleged threat. Police said all safety measures had been taken to ensure safety in the area.

Organizers on Saturday said the march would not be derailed by any form of threat.

"Today was probably a historic event. We decided to go ahead with the march irrespective of the security and all that," said Kay Ally, the chair of Johannesburg PRIDE.

Earlier in the week, the organization said the threat made it more important to have the march.