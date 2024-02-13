Tap the bookmark to save this article.

SALT LAKE CITY — Klay Thompson scored 26 points, Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and had 25 and the Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-107 on Monday night without coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr was in Serbia for the funeral service for Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, who had a heart attack at a team dinner in Salt Lake City on Jan. 16 and died the next day. Kerr, assistant coaches Chris DeMarco and Ron Adams, general manager Mike Dunleavy, team liaison Zaza Pachulia, and team vice president Rick Celebrini were among the mourners.

Assistant coach Kenny Atkinson led the Warriors (26-25) on Monday in their fifth straight victory, moving them above .500.

Curry made a 33-footer that capped a 14-5 run and made it 114-96.

Thompson scored his most points since having 30 against Chicago on Jan. 12. Andrew Wiggins added 17 points and Jonathan Kuminga had 14 – his 31st straight game in double figures – for the Warriors.

Jordan Clarkson had 22, but just two in the second half. Collin Sexton also scored 22 and Lauri Markkanen added 19 for Utah.

Seven Warriors made 3-pointers in the first quarter, including Curry's pullup 3 that gave them a 28-17 lead.

Utah scored baskets on seven straight possessions to move in front, but the Warriors took a 63-55 lead at halftime on Draymond Green's 41-foot heave just before the buzzer.

The new Jazz starting lineup was ineffective after they traded away mainstays Simone Fontecchio, Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji last week, primarily for draft assets.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night before they play the Jazz on the road again Thursday.

Jazz: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.