MUSIC

Thomas Rhett

The son of '90s country star Rhett Akins has found his own groove in country music by assimilating R&B and pop feels. He's chalked up 18 No. 1 country tunes, including last year's "Half of Me," a perfect Nashville drinking duet with Riley Green. By contrast, Rhett's duet with Katy Perry on "Where We Started," the title track of last year's hit album, is chiefly a pop effort. Last seen at the NHL Winter Classic at Target Field on frigid Jan. 1, 2022, Rhett heads indoors this time with openers Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $35 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Palmfest 2023

With the Grumpy's Bar team as new owners and the same, old ruggedly charming, corner-bar vibe, Palmer's is carrying on with its annual outdoor/indoor music festival in grand style. Cornbread Harris kicks off both days, followed on Saturday by a series of punky and stoner-y rock acts including the Black Widows, Haters Club, Whiskey Rock 'n' Roll Club, Cindy Lawson, the Silent Treatment and late-night sets from the Sex Rays and Goo Goo Mucks. Sunday's lineup is a bit more twangy and retro-rocky, with Pit Stop, Michael Gay, Mad Mojo Jett, American Cream, Theyself and more. (1 p.m. Sat. & Sun., Palmer's Bar, 500 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $10 at door, palmers-bar.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Legalized It

Forty-seven years after Peter Tosh first sang "Legalize It," an eclectic group of Twin Cities musicmakers are throwing a party on the day recreational marijuana officially becomes legal in Minnesota. All-star experimental noise crew Marijuana Deathsquads — led by Ryan Olson with members of Poliça and Doomtree — was practically required to come out of retirement for the celebration to earn its name. Rapper-turned-state-legislator Maria Isa, reggae-rock vets the New Primitives and funk band Jojo Green also will perform alongside a cool DJ mix with Keezy, Espada, Lori Barbero and more. Proceeds benefit the Great Rise, fighting for cannabis legal justice. (5 p.m. Tue., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $12, axs.com)

C.R.

Lakes Area Music Festival

The hottest singer in classical music is Brainerd-bound. Soprano Julia Bullock will help launch this four-week festival with an orchestra full of musicians from several major American orchestras led by the festival's artistic director (and her husband), German conductor Christian Reif. She'll sing music by George Gershwin and Margaret Bonds at a Friday night gala before lending her lovely voice to Hector Berlioz's song cycle "Les nuits d'ete (Summer Nights)" on Saturday and Sunday. A new work by Anna Clyne and Johannes Brahms' Second Symphony complete that program. (8 p.m. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, 602 S. 5th St., Brainerd, Minn., free-$50, lakesareamusic.org)

ROB HUBBARD

'Romeo and Juliet'

Mixed Precipitation's Pickup Truck Opera always gives a classic work a whimsical modern update, and this year's itinerant offering based on Vincenzo Bellini's 1830 opera, "The Capulets and the Montagues," makes it about the elopement of a pair of internet influencers, adding elements of Fleetwood Mac, the Fugees and the Pixies to the score. It will be performed at parks, farms, vineyards and nature centers statewide through Sept. 10, starting Sunday at Theodore Wirth Park. (5 p.m. Sun., Loppet Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Mpls., $5-$45, mixedprecipitation.org)

R.H.

THEATER

'Twelfth Night'

In his day, the Bard's works played to raucous crowds of everyday people, some of them slightly besotted. Gray Mallard Theater founder Amanda Fuller hopes to capture some of that atmosphere and return Shakespeare to everyday folks by producing classics at the pub. Last summer, she brought the free outdoor production of "Richard III" to Sociable Cider Werks and this year she turns to the Bard rom-com of shipwreck, separated twins and mistaken identities. Buddy Haardt, a graduate of the University of Minnesota/Guthrie BFA program who played Richard of Gloucester in "Richard III," directs. While some chairs are provided, patrons are welcome to bring their own. (7 p.m. Thu., Sat. & Sun. Ends Aug. 6. Free. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 NE. Fillmore St., Mpls. Free. thegraymallardtheater.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

ART

'Revealing Threads'

Artist Tia Keobounpheng focuses on threads, allowing these single strings, threaded together, to reveal something bigger. In her abstract tapestries the artist, who is of Finnish and Sámi descent, uses handiwork techniques and contemporary symbolism to explore colonizer and colonized relationships, ancestral memory, inherited trauma and the impacts of assimilation. Her Minnesota Artists Exhibition Program exhibit, "Revealing Threads," was also inspired by a research trip to Sápmi, the territory of the Indigenous Sámi people, in the northern part of the Scandinavian Peninsula, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Russia. (Ends Oct. 29. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu. Free. new.artsmia.org or 612-870-3000)

ALICIA ELER

Loring Park Art Festival

In its 23rd iteration, the festival welcomes 140 artists to the park around Loring Pond. It's a chance to get outside and enjoy browsing through artist booths filled with painting, photography, textiles, ceramics, jewelry and more. Family-friendly events include the WOW Mobile Metal Lab, housed inside a former MTC city bus, where people can learn to cast metal (for a fee). For those who would prefer to stay outside, Outdoor Painters of MN bring yellow boxes full of plein air painting gear. There will be music throughout the weekend, including a performance by Eastern European folk rock band SlovCzech. (Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Mpls. Free. loringparkartfestival.com)

A.E.

DANCE

Red Bull BC One

Since 2004, the beverage company Red Bull has hosted an annual breakdancing competition, where break-boys and break-girls compete for the world championship title. They are chosen for their breaking skills and good character. This year, the Midwest regional event, called a "cypher," takes place in Minneapolis. A panel of judges will determine the winners based on a series of one-on-one battles, with winners from previous cyphers in Los Angeles, Seattle and Honolulu competing. (6:30 p.m. Sat., First Ave., 701 N. 1st Av., Mpls. $10 advance, $15 at door. 612-338-8388, first-avenue.com)

SHEILA REGAN

FAMILY

Totally Rad Vintage Fest

Longing for the days when you went to school with your trusty Trapper Keeper and metal Care Bears lunch box? Relive the days of old while shopping more than 70 vendors with merchandise from the '80s through Y2K. Those looking for a piece of yesteryear can find clothing, toys, records, video games and home goods. Pose for throwback photos and play games at the vintage arcade while remembering old dance crazes to DJ tunes. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., $8-$25, Grandstand, State Fairgrounds, 1265 S. Snelling Av., Falcon Heights, totallyradvf.com)