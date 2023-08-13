Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

PHOENIX — Alek Thomas hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a game-tying, two-run homer in the seventh and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for a 5-4 win over the sinking San Diego Padres on Sunday.

The D-backs took two of three games from the Padres with both teams hanging around the fringe of the National League wild-card race. Arizona pushed back to .500 at 59-59 while San Diego fell to 56-62.

The Padres have lost six of their last seven.

The Diamondbacks trailed 4-2 in the seventh, but Gurriel — pinch-hitting for Jose Herrera — hit a full-count, changeup over the left field fence off Nick Martinez to tie the game. It was the first pinch-hit homer of the 29-year-old's career.

In the eighth, Christian Walker hit a one-out single and then moved to third on another single by Gabriel Moreno. Thomas followed with a sinking liner into right-center that Trent Grisham was able to catch, but he wasn't able to stop Walker from tagging up and scoring.

Paul Sewald worked the ninth for his second save in two days, working around a two-out walk to Jake Cronenworth. Gary Sánchez struck out to end the game.

Reliever Kyle Nelson (6-3) got the win.

The Padres jumped all over D-backs starter Brandon Pfaadt in the first, pounding five hits for 3-0 lead. The right-handed Pfaadt — one of the team's top prospects — settled down after that rough start. He made it through 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out a career-high eight.

The D-backs cut the margin to 3-1 in the bottom of the first after Corbin Carroll led off with a triple and Ketel Marte brought him home with an infield single. Geraldo Perdomo's solo homer in the fifth made it 3-2.

The Padres padded their lead in the seventh on Cronenworth's double down the left-field line off Kevin Ginkel that scored Manny Machado, making it 4-2.

Padres starter Seth Lugo gave up two runs on six hits, striking out four. Robert Suarez (1-2) took the loss after giving up one run in the eighth.

ROSTER SHAKE-UP

The struggling Diamondbacks continued their roster shake-up before Sunday's game, demoting right-hander Ryne Nelson to Triple-A and designating veteran catcher Carson Kelly for assignment.

Nelson has been in the team's rotation all season, but has struggled with consistency. He has a 6-7 record and 5.47 ERA. Kelly has been with the organization for five seasons, but missed a big chunk of this year with a fractured right forearm suffered during spring training.

The catcher was hitting .226 in 84 at-bats since his return.

To take their place on the roster, the D-backs reinstated Moreno (left shoulder inflammation) from the 10-day injured list and called up right-hander Bryce Jarvis.

Jarvis — a 2020 first-round pick out of Duke — will be making his big league debut.

UP NEXT

Padres: Return home for a three-game series against Baltimore starting Monday. San Diego will start RHP Yu Darvish (8-7, 4.19 ERA) in the first game.

D-backs: Travel to Colorado for a three-game series starting Monday. Arizona will start RHP Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.05 ERA) in the first game.

