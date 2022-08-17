LUCAS OIL NHRA NATIONALS

Where: Brainerd International Speedway

What: The penultimate race of the regular season on the Camping World Drag Racing series.

Schedule: Thursday and Friday, qualifying; Saturday, qualifying and eliminations; Sunday, semifinals and finals.

TV: FS1 and FS2, with Sunday's finals televised by Fox from 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Points leaders: Brittany Force, top fuel; Robert Hight, funny car; Erica Enders, pro stock; Joey Gladstone, pro stock motorcycle.

Website: https://www.nhra.com/schedule/2022/nhra-camping-world-drag-racing-series/lucas-oil-nhra-nationals