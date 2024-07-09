A new paper confirms that extreme wildfires have doubled in frequency and intensity worldwide in the last 20 years. Smoke from big blazes burning over northwestern Canada may leave Minnesota skies tinged with a blue haze in days to come. Encouraging news: Data from the Energy Information Administration shows that U.S. wind power is a bigger source of electricity than coal for the first time ever. I'd love to put up a small wind turbine in my yard and power the entire neighborhood, but it appears I don't have the freedom to do that.

Light winds linger Wednesday with the best chance of showers and thunderstorms just south and west of the metro area. Expect a dry sky Thursday and Friday with mid-80s, and we're still on track for the first 90-degree day of the year this weekend. Mid-90s are possible Sunday before we cool off the middle of next week. Ridiculous heat is staying just south of Minnesota this summer.

Speaking of heat, the world has been 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the average before the fossil fuel era — for the past 12 consecutive months.