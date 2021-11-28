From the (Assistant) Sports Editor's desk

Last fall was missing some of the traditional season-ending high school tournaments, those scenes of triumph and heartbreak in front of thousands of fans at big Twin Cities venues like Xcel Energy Center and U.S. Bank Stadium.

Those scenes have returned over the past few weeks, as state champions have been crowned in soccer, tennis, swimming and diving, cross country, volleyball and, finally, football with this weekend's Prep Bowl.

Congratulations to all those state champs, and some extra Thanksgiving thank yous to our hard-working prep sports coverage team, including Jim Paulsen, David La Vaque, Ron Haggstrom, Joel Rippel, our staff photographers, our friends at SportsEngine and many others who put the preps puzzle together.

Of course, the winter sports season is already underway. Stay tuned for the boys' hockey preview in your Tuesday Star Tribune.

Naila-Jean Meyers, senior assistant sports editor

