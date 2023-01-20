Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ROCHESTER - A third adult charged in the 2021 death of a 75-year-old Austin man was sentenced Thursday to 41 months in prison.

Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 19, of Austin, pleaded guilty last month in Mower County District Court to second-degree manslaughter. An aiding/abetting first-degree assault charge and a similar aggravated robbery charge were dismissed.

Silva will receive credit for 449 days served.

He is one of four people connected to the death of William Hall, who was found by people delivering meals at his home on Oct. 31, 2021.

Court records show a juvenile who was 12 at the time was also involved. Mower County Attorney Kristen Nelsen said Friday charges were filed against a juvenile in relation to Hall's death but declined to comment further as the case is ongoing.

A preliminary autopsy showed Hall had multiple blunt-force injuries, rib fractures and various organs hemorrhaging.

Tyrone James Williams, 22, and Nickalos Dewayne Taylor, 19, were sentenced last month on similar manslaughter charges. Williams received 48 months in prison with credit for 278 days served, while Taylor got 69 months in prison with credit for 416 days.

According to court records, first responders were called to Hall's home and pronounced him dead shortly after they arrived. A neighbor later showed police video of the group of boys riding bicycles near Hall's home the previous afternoon, with the victim shouting a few minutes later.

Court records state the group robbed Hall of money, a bottle of brandy, a .22 caliber pistol and marijuana. One defendant told police Taylor was the person who punched Hall and pushed him to the ground before the group fled the scene, according to a court complaint. Taylor told police he saw someone else push Hall but didn't know if Hall had been punched.