ST. PAUL, Minn. — The third dog that went missing when a Minnesota dog day care was burglarized last week has been found, but no arrests have been made.

Railroad workers in St. Paul found Cooper, the miniature pinscher, Saturday morning. The dog had been missing since a burglary was reported Thursday at the St. Paul Paws dog day care.

Owner Nicole Campbell said Cooper seems to be OK, but her family will take him to the vet for a checkup to make sure he's alright.

Police said all the dogs that went missing during the burglary have been accounted for. Fourteen dogs were being boarded at the facility at the time of the burglary.

Police and animal control officers found one of the wayward dogs Thursday afternoon. Another dog, Gunny the German shepherd, was returned home after police said concerned citizens in Minneapolis caught him and contacted his owner with the information on his tag.

St. Paul police said investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the burglary and chasing several leads to try and identify a suspect.