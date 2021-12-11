SALT LAKE CITY — Lahat Thioune scored a career-high 16 points off the bench and Utah rolled to a 96-62 win over Manhattan on Saturday in the first meeting between the two schools.

Thioune hit 4 of 5 shots for the Utes, who shot 58% overall. He also made all eight of his free throws, career bests for attempts and makes, and grabbed seven rebounds.

Riley Battin added 14 points, Branden Carlson 13 and Both Gach 12 for Utah (7-3), which was 10 of 18 from 3-point range and made 16 of 18 free throws. Battin and Thioune both had seven rebounds to help build a 40-27 advantage on the boards.

Romar Reid scored 15 points for the Jaspers (6-3) and Josh Roberts and Warren Williams added 11 apiece.

Manhattan shot just 33%, going 5 of 20 on 3s. The Jaspers made 19 of 28 free throws as the teams combined for 42 fouls.

Thioune scored four points just past the eight-minute mark, putting Utah up 31-18 and the lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way. It was 47-30 at halftime as Battin scored the Utes' last six points.

A 9-0 run, starting with a Battin basket followed by his three-point play, made it 64-39 with 10:54 remaining.

Utah plays at Missouri next Saturday.

