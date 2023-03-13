The signs of spring do not stop with geese and crocus sightings, muddy shoes and consecutive 40-degree days. There is also the arts and culture scene, which is all set to bloom for the season.

Sights and sounds include action sequels, cartoon heroes and Oscar hopefuls at the movies. Stadium shows, redefining rappers, a superstar Italian tenor and a country queen on the concert circuit. Fascist cats, Alexander Hamilton and the "Pose" star onstage. And visual artists and dancers who reflect on the past even as they explore the future.

Here are our critics' picks on what to expect in the world of movies, music, theater, visual arts and dance this spring. Remember to add the dates to your calendar.