Ice Palace at Fountain Hill Winery in Delano.
Ice Palace at Fountain Hill Winery in Delano.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

4 Twin Cities area ice attractions that make the most of winter

January 17, 2023 - 5:00 AM

With ice castles, ice mazes and ice carousels, Minnesota is a winter wonderland.

From Grand Marais to Golden Valley, sauna 'revival' grows across Minnesota

From Grand Marais to Golden Valley, sauna 'revival' grows across Minnesota
A Golden Valley family opened up their backyard barrel sauna and cold plunge pool to visitors to reserve in 2021. Since then, the Nordic Nook has drawn more than 1,000 people.

— Kelly Smith, null

January 13, 2023 - 7:55 AM

A new Grand Marais sauna is tapping into a growing trend of public saunas across Minnesota.

Great Northern festival blends art, outdoors and action on climate change

At a Great Northern event at Silverwood Park, artist Seitu Jones and artist apprentices from Juxtaposition Arts will capture fish using Gyotaku, a Jap
At a Great Northern event at Silverwood Park, artist Seitu Jones and artist apprentices from Juxtaposition Arts will capture fish using Gyotaku, a Japanese printmaking technique.

— Photo courtesy of the Great Northern

January 20, 2023 - 3:44 PM

St. Paul artist Seitu Jones and Canadian composer Kara-Lis Coverdale are among the artists meditating on winter for the 12-day fest.

7 not-to-miss shanties at this year's Art Shanty Projects

January 19, 2023 - 5:10 AM

Shaky ice conditions moved this year's experience from lake ice to land for the second time ever.

Minnesota resorts provide a great introduction to alpine skiing

Snowboarders take a rest, and a big view of Lake Superior, at Lutsen Mountains.
Snowboarders take a rest, and a big view of Lake Superior, at Lutsen Mountains.

— Simon Peter Groebner/Star Tribune

December 02, 2022 - 7:50 AM

Four Minneapolis art shows to catch as winter rages on

January 17, 2023 - 5:05 AM

From legendary Twin Cities artist Bill Cottman to images of lilacs, there's color this winter in the Twin Cities.

Yoga in the elements: 'Snowga' at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

January 19, 2023 - 3:19 PM

As part of the Yoga in the Gardens series, instructor Jenn Holm led Snowga at the Lilac Walk at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska.