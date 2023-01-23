4 Twin Cities area ice attractions that make the most of winter
With ice castles, ice mazes and ice carousels, Minnesota is a winter wonderland.
From Grand Marais to Golden Valley, sauna 'revival' grows across Minnesota
A new Grand Marais sauna is tapping into a growing trend of public saunas across Minnesota.
Great Northern festival blends art, outdoors and action on climate change
St. Paul artist Seitu Jones and Canadian composer Kara-Lis Coverdale are among the artists meditating on winter for the 12-day fest.
7 not-to-miss shanties at this year's Art Shanty Projects
Shaky ice conditions moved this year's experience from lake ice to land for the second time ever.
Minnesota resorts provide a great introduction to alpine skiing
Four Minneapolis art shows to catch as winter rages on
From legendary Twin Cities artist Bill Cottman to images of lilacs, there's color this winter in the Twin Cities.
Yoga in the elements: 'Snowga' at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
As part of the Yoga in the Gardens series, instructor Jenn Holm led Snowga at the Lilac Walk at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska.
Why Giants Ridge is the most underrated ski area in the Midwest
Iron Range landscapes, veteran management and a family focus make the Giants Ridge ski experience top-notch.