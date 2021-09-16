As events, live music and baseball games regained their status as popular draws this summer, and patios, alleyways and newly closed-off streets welcomed diners and beer enthusiasts, Denver has felt fairly back to normal amid the lingering pandemic.

Two neighborhoods and one arts district — LoDo, Five Points and RiNo, respectively — merit exploring right now, thanks to new hotels and restaurants, and cultural attractions that can be enjoyed largely outside. All are served by Denver's light rail system, and the city has started a new bike and scooter share program.

LoDo

The rehabilitation of historic Lower Downtown, or LoDo, took off in the mid-1990s when Coors Field, home to the Colorado Rockies, was erected. Former warehouses gained second life as restaurants, bars, lofts and offices, joining the city's first brewpub, the Wynkoop Brewing Co., which was started in 1988 by John Hickenlooper, now a Colorado senator, and partners.

The neighborhood received another jolt of energy in 2014 when Union Station was extensively upgraded, adding a hotel, restaurants and shops to the longtime transportation hub. A sports vibe dominates McGregor Square, beginning with the new 182-room, baseball-themed Rally Hotel (rooms from $225), which lies 528 feet from Coors Field.

The square also houses Tom's Watch sports bar, restaurants and a two-story branch of the Tattered Cover bookstore, a Denver institution. Above the stadium-shaped outdoor plaza, a large LED screen broadcasts Rockies games and other sporting events, as well as weekly free outdoor movies.

At the Dairy Block, a historic building was transformed into a hotel and there are boutiques, restaurants and a lively food hall called Milk Market. A pedestrian alley bisects the blockwide complex, evoking a quasi-European feel with tables for outdoor dining, brick-fronted buildings, strings of lights overhead and murals.

RiNo

RiNo (for River North) is an arts district made up of portions of five neighborhoods in north Denver. Within a former industrial zone, RiNo's 400 acres include not only artist studios and galleries, but a mushrooming number of high-end condos, hotels, co-working spaces, restaurants and breweries that have given the area its hipster cred.

The district is spread out, and blocks are long, so it helps to have a destination in mind when walking (or hop on one of the popular Lime scooters).

For a look inside many studios, check out the monthly First Fridays (6 to 9 p.m.). But RiNo's best-known art form — an eclectic array of more than 100 outdoor murals — can be viewed anytime. Denver's intense sunlight, a result of the city's mile-high location, seems to make these colorful artworks even more vibrant. The two-hour Denver Graffiti Tour (weekends at 10 a.m., $30) interprets some of the murals, while Zilla Charter hosts occasional tours led by the artists themselves.

Murals are now added monthly. Among the most recent: an installation created partly by local youth at the new Burton snowboards retail store and a series on garage doors, created by seven Colorado artists for Black History Month. Two graffiti crews collaborated on a new mural in the alley behind Denver Central Market, a bustling food hall and grocery.

Other art events include exhibitions at No Vacancy, which hosts 16 artists for four-month residencies in a warehouse slated for redevelopment this fall. RiNo's new ArtPark officially opens Sept. 25.

At Number Thirty Eight, a thriving new restaurant, bar and entertainment complex, the 18,000-square-foot patio (kids and dogs allowed) includes two beach volleyball courts, an outdoor movie screen and a full stage; a new agreement with a concert promoter brings in national acts.

Five Points

The neighborhood northeast of downtown was once known as "the Harlem of the West" for luminaries like Billie Holiday and Count Basie who played in local clubs. Five Points was home to many of Denver's Black residents for the first half of the 20th century, and it remains a rich source of African American culture and enterprise.

The neighborhood is vast, but for a hub of outdoor dining and music, visit Welton Street, which has been designated the Five Points Historic Cultural District between 24th and 30th streets.

Restaurants, retailers and a yoga studio still alternate with empty storefronts. During brunch on the new Mimosas cheery back patio, bright with colorful chairs and umbrellas, dishes included sweet and savory cheddar-topped scrambled eggs and housemade pork sausage served with potatoes and a fluffy waffle, and, yes, five kinds of mimosas. A few doors down, Welton Street Cafe has been dishing up Caribbean-inflected soul food for more than 20 years, while Rosenberg's Bagels and Delicatessen buzzes on weekend mornings. Sherry's Soda Shoppe serves a Brown Cow and other classic ice cream treats. One of the newest spots, MBP (for mood, beats, potions), offers entrees like blackened red snapper and New York strip steak, plus dessert martinis, on its back patio.

You can get a glimpse into Five Points' trajectory via a self-guided walking tour that highlights the neighborhood's history through short accounts and photos posted on some of Welton's buildings, like the site of a former sporting goods and record store opened in 1939. A new mural project on the backside of Five Points Plaza includes portraits of jazz artists, baseball players and well-known residents.

Sit for a spell outside the Spangalang Brewery and sip a fruit-forward Welton Street­wine Cooler that's like summer in a glass. Live jazz concerts on the patio, shared with the neighboring street-taco joint Agave Shore, take place on Wednesdays. Visit Goed Zuur in a corner-front brick building for a charcuterie plate or the delectable stracciatella (mozzarella curd), served with honeycomb, sugar snap peas, lemon-verbena kombucha dressing and a baguette. Finish off with a corn cookie topped with crispy pork belly and rosemary caramel, an appealing blend of salty and sweet. One of some two dozen sour beers on draft makes the perfect accompaniment.