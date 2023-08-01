This year's drought has slowed what's become a Minnesota tradition: visits to sunflower fields.

At Fresh Acres in Monticello, Zeke Berg said he would typically see sunflowers start to bloom in late July. "They're way behind. We're at least a week or two out — or later," Berg said. "It's hard to tell with Mother Nature."

While the start of sunflower season may be delayed a bit, several farms hope to roll out the welcome mat this week in Minnesota, the nation's third largest sunflower producer.

"The length of our days and number of growing days fits well with sunflowers," said Doug Joyer, general manager and a fourth-generation farmer at Waldoch Farms in Lino Lakes.

Viewing areas in many fields will be open — some donation-based, others for a small fee — as soon as the earliest blooms arrive and into September. Some sunflower farms also offer selfie stations, live music, wagon rides, places to picnic and pick-your-own opportunities.

Several state sunflower farms began inviting visitors six or seven years ago, after people seeking a closer look at the statuesque beauties trespassed or even trampled sunflower crops, Joyer said. As a result, some farms opened up their places for revelers with tourist-friendly features such as walking trails.

The popularity of Instagram combined with the pandemic, which prompted people to find more outdoor activities, helped propel trips to sunflower farms into a summer tradition for many.

"They make great social media posts and that drives a lot of younger people to the farm," Berg said. And "the pandemic opened the world of 'agritainment' to a whole new group of people."

Here's a sampling of sunflower farms that welcome visitors. Be sure to check their websites for bloom times.

Afton Apple

Don't let the name fool you. This pick-your-own fruit farm also allows you to cut your own sunflowers and zinnias. The farm even has a Sunflower Festival (2023 dates tentatively set for Sept. 16-17; 23-24) each year. Offerings include a 15-acre corn maze, hayrides, playground and petting farm.

Costs: General admission $7; $5 ages 4 and younger; plus $5 Flower Festival admission.

Where: 14421 90th St. S., Hastings.

Info: 651-436-8385; aftonapple.com

Fresh Acres

Two corporate types took a leap of faith and started growing non-GMO, fertilizer- and chemical-free produce. Throughout the growing season, they also regularly invite visitors to share their slice of heaven. When the sunflowers are blooming, visitors are welcome to roam the fields as well as cut their own bouquets from the bounty.

Cost: Suggested donation of $8 per person, plus $2 per cut flower stem.

Where: 8102 72nd St. NE., Monticello, Minn.

Info: 763-290-0156; freshacresmn.com

Green Barn

The garden center carves a circular trail in its sunflower field so you can be surrounded by the towering flowers. It also offers viewing platforms and props for Instagram-worthy moments, including vintage bicycles, buggies and a painted piano. This year, look for events such as a doggie dress-up contest, food trucks, live music as well as a "Sunflowers With Santa" photo op.

Cost: $7 per person; ages 5 and under free. Season passes, group and family passes are also available.

Where: 26501 Hwy. 65 NE., Isanti, Minn.

Info: 763-444-5725; greenbarngardencenter.com

Treasured Haven Farm

Sunflowers are usually planted in succession here, so in late summer there's always a field in bloom. But according to the website, "there will not be a continuous season this year due to extreme weather conditions affecting the crops," so check in for the latest updates. When open, visitors are welcome to stroll the trails amid farm fields, woodlands and a creek overlook. There's also a gift shop and a concession stand. Or, feel free to pack a lunch, bring a blanket and have a picnic on the farm.

Cost: $20 per carload.

Where: 53407 Government Rd., Rush City, Minn.

Info: 320-358-3581; treasuredhavenfarm.com

Waldoch Farm

Visitors take a hayride to Waldoch's sunflower fields, where they can stroll along the Sunflower Walk. Each visitor leaves with a cut sunflower to take home. There's also a pick-your-own option, starting at $18 for a dozen. General admission is for a Joy Adventure farm pass, which also gives access to 20 activities on the farm and an animal barnyard.

Cost: $15 general admission, ages 2 and under free.

Where: 8174 Lake Dr., Lino Lakes.

Info: 651-780-1207; waldochfarm.com