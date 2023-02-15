There's a new sign installed above what used to be the Sheridan Room and Modern Cafe in northeast Minneapolis, hailing the impending opening of ALT Burger.

The name of the restaurant (337 13th Av. NE., Mpls., altburgermpls.com) stands for All Love This Burger, and the menu aims to deliver on crowd-pleasers that aren't necessarily made from animal protein, plus there will be a full bar.

The restaurant boasts Derik Moran as executive chef — he previously was chef at the Dakota and Augustine's — and is owned by Martina Priadka, who said via a news release, "We are excited to be a part of the NE community and share our love of food and hospitality."

Follow ALT Burger's progress on Instagram.

Herbivorous Butcher is now running J. Selby's

In other non-meat news, J.Selby's, the fast-casual vegan eatery in St. Paul, is now a part of the Herbivorous Butcher's growing plant-fueled empire. The handover of the business happened earlier this year, and neighbors and fans have hardly noticed.

Herbivorous Butcher's owners, siblings Aubry and Kale Walch, have pledged to stay true to the restaurant's roots with crispy fried Buffalo cauliflower and a Golden Arches-inspired burger. Fans can expect just a few more of those beloved vegan "meats" from the landmark butcher to creep into the menu.

J. Selby's (169 Victoria St., St. Paul, jselbys.com) is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Duluth's Tacos Tacos Tacos makes St. Paul debut

Duluth is many things, but hotbed of Mexican street food isn't usually what comes to mind. However, Robert Giuliani is working to change that. After years traveling to Mexico and learning from family recipes, the restaurateur has opened his second Tacos Tacos Tacos location, the first in downtown Duluth, the second just a couple of blocks from Xcel Energy Center.

The slim restaurant (241 W. 7th St., St. Paul, taqueriamn.com) doesn't have any tables, but there is a counter for leaning. On the menu are street-style tacos, tortas, a selection of agua frescas, Jarritos and more. Prices are $4-$5.50 for tacos, $12 for a torta or $7 for Mexican street dogs.

More empanadas and pizza for Minneapolis

Chef and restaurateur Facundo DeFraia has opened another location of Boludo, the popular empanada and pizza restaurant that began on Nicollet Avenue S. The latest restaurant, at 1519 Como Av. SE. in Minneapolis, is open from 5-9 p.m. Mon. and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tue.-Sun.

This is the third Boludo outpost in Minneapolis — the other two are at 8 W. 38th St. and 530 S. 4th St. And, according to Boludo's website, a fourth location is in the works at 2935 Girard Av. S. in Uptown.

Another Sweetgreen opens in Minneapolis

Sweetgreen has opened its fourth Minneapolis location on the University of Minnesota campus (615 Washington Av. SE., Mpls., sweetgreen.com) in the Graduate Hotel. Look for a piece from local artist Anh Tran — "Farmer's Market Haul" — in the restaurant, which is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Correction: Our Iconic Dive Bars listing for Tapper's Bar incorrectly listed who is making those thin-and-crispy pizzas the bar serves. The Coney Island hot dog, along with the other tasty toppers, are made in-house.