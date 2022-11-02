WASHINGTON — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.

"We're a veteran group, so we're never going to be out of the fight," Thompson said. "These guys, they know how to win and (we were) confident coming in here after the second period that we were going to find a way to get two points tonight."

Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie Lindgren stopped 28 of 31 shots.

After Washington and Vegas exchanged power-play goals in the opening period, van Riemsdyk broke the tie just 1:42 into the second, beating Thompson with a shot off the faceoff to make it 2-1. The goal was van Riemsdyk's first of the season and his first in 42 games dating to Jan. 28.

With under six minutes to go in regulation, Carrier evened the score on a shot that banked off the right post and in.

In overtime, Eichel made a great pass to Theodore, who walked in and beat Lindgren from close range for the winner and his third goal of the season.

"Great play. Obviously, he's a skilled player with the puck, and I think if you can kind of read through his eyes and get into a good spot, he'll find you," Theodore said of Eichel's pass on his OT winner.

Thompson also held Washington's Alex Ovechkin without a goal. The Capitals' captain is one goal shy of tying Gordie Howe for the most single-team goals in NHL history.

"Obviously we know he's an OK player, right?" Thompson said. "No, obviously, he's got that shot, so that's something we clued in on. There's a reason why he's got 800-something goals. He's a scorer, and we did a good job taking him away."

Washington earned a point but didn't leave unscathed, losing Beck Malenstyn to an upper-body injury after he made a diving block to stop a shot from the point. He joins a lengthy list of injured Capitals, including T.J. Oshie, Connor Brown, Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, Carl Hagelin and John Carlson.

In the wake of more adversity, head coach Peter Laviolette wanted to see a better effort from Washington in the final 20 minutes of regulation, where he believed things started to fall apart for the injury-riddled club.

"I didn't like the way we played in the third period. I understand the circumstances, I understand the situation, but that doesn't mean you have to like the way we played the third," Laviolette said. "I thought that we sat back, we left too many holes and we gave up a lot of chances ... not enough press and too many chances against."

NOTES

Connor Brown will be out six to eight months after ACL surgery. ... John Carlson missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. ... Phil Kessel is now six games away from 1,000 consecutive games played. ... Jack Eichel and Alex Ovechkin are on three-game point streaks. ... Reilly Smith was shaken up after a hit from behind by Martin Fehervary, but finished the game.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Continue Eastern Conference trip Thursday at the Ottawa Senators.

Capitals: Visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports