The Weeknd has said no to the Grammy Awards. And now he's saying no to arena concerts. Instead, the Canadian pop star who was this year's Super Bowl halftime attraction will perform in stadiums next year.

That means his show at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center — rescheduled for Jan. 21 after being postponed twice — is off again. So much for his After Hours Tour, named after his blockbuster 2020 album. It didn't earn any Grammy nominations, so he asked not to be considered for any nods in the future.

No word yet on his stadium dates — rebranded as the After Hours Til Dawn Tour and starting sometime in the summer — but the Twin Cities has three suitable sports palaces, Target Field, Huntington Bank Stadium and U.S. Bank Stadium.

In an Instagram post Monday, the Weeknd explained: "Due to constraint of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums.

"Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale."

In August, the Weeknd released the single "Take My Breath," slated for his upcoming fifth album. "After Hours" featured the worldwide smashes "Blinding Lights" and "Save Your Tears."