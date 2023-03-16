She's big enough to easily sell out arenas nowadays, but Brandi Carlile apparently is not too grand to return to the Minnesota State Fair grandstand this year.

The Grammy-adorned singer/songwriter of "Right on Time" and "The Story" fame was announced Monday as another 2023 grandstand headliner. She will land at the fair again on Aug. 29. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. via eTix.com or 800-514-3849 and will be priced $79-$199.

A big hit at the Great Minnesota Get-Together in 2019 after a decade-plus of steadily bigger and more fanatical Twin Cities gigs, Carlile capped off her ascent with a triumphant — and sold-out — Xcel Energy Center concert last July.

This summer, she has a wide variety of gigs lined up prior to her grandstand return, including stadium tour dates with Pink (one of them: Fargo's Fargodome on Aug. 19) and her own three-day festival in June at the Gorge Amphitheater near her home in Washington. That latter event will famously feature Joni Mitchell's first advertised gig in two decades, after the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer joined Carlile on stage at the Newport Folk Festival last year.

Carlile is the fifth of 11 headliners to be announced in the fair's 2023 grandstand concert series. Here's the lineup so far confirmed: