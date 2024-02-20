UNITED NATIONS — The United States has vetoed an Arab-backed resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Most Read
-
Medical examiner: Man killed self after fatally shooting 2 Burnsville officers and medic
-
Suspect in shooting of Burnsville officers and medic had violent past, lost right to own guns
-
4 hidden Twin Cities music bars to warm you up this winter
-
Rochester has a housing problem. Mayo Clinic may be the answer.
-
Underground explorer finds evidence of an ancient glacial lake in St. Paul's Highland Park