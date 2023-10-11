DETROIT — The United Autoworkers Union says it is expanding its strike to include 8,700 workers at a Ford truck plant in Kentucky.
Most Read
-
Dozens of stumbling, slumping raccoons sighted in Burnsville since summer
-
WWI-era steamer that sunk 100 years ago found 800 feet deep in Lake Superior
-
Buxton added to Twins roster for Game 4 as Kirilloff goes on injured list
-
Bird flu hits Minnesota turkey farm, 140,000 birds affected
-
Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker, struggle to unite