Metro Area

Rachel Hutton, Star Tribune

2000 Upton Ave. S., Mpls.

Best for: Bohemian vibes and resident "Mud Man" What it's like: This windy, half-shaded point was once a secluded, counterculture hangout in the woods, accessed by a narrow dirt path. So-called "Hidden Beach" developed a reputation for drugs, booze and nudity as a plein-air commune of unkempt regulars established itself beside some of the city's toniest manors. In the mid-2000s, a new gravel road and lifeguard stand made the enclave more family friendly. It now hosts food trucks and African drumming performances and still draws one of the city's most diverse crowds. Access: It's a short walk from parking on the streets east of the W. 21st Street light-rail station. Amenities: A few picnic tables, grills and porta-potties. Know before you go: You may be greeted by Steve, who points out the beach's Andrew J. Foss Memorial Mud Pit. After Foss's death, Steve appointed himself the maintainer of the smooth, clay-like quagmire, which is frequented by New-A gey skincare enthusiasts and rowdy, Swamp Thing-emulating kids. RACHEL HUTTON

Connie Nelson, Star Tribune

Summit Beach Park

455 E. Long Lake Road, Orono

Best for: Shade seekers.

What it's like: The beach is tiny, though picturesque. There are no lifeguards, swimming docks or even much space to wade or make a sandcastle. But the location on the southeast shore of Long Lake boasts a lovely hill with old-growth trees that offer the rare gift of beachside shade. It's also a nice place to launch a floaty toy, paddle board, canoe or kayak because Summit Beach is on the quiet side of the 285-acre lake, and near wetlands.

Setting: Tucked into a small exurban neighborhood.

Accessibility: There's a gravel parking lot close to the beach. No paved walkways.

Amenities: A few picnic tables and a porta-potty.

Know before you go: Parking is limited, so go early or late.

CONNIE NELSON

John Nguyen, Star Tribune

1795 North Rice St., Roseville

Best for: Sunbathers, dog-walkers and families with kids.

What it's like: Have a picnic in the grass or start a game of volleyball with a few buddies. The fishing dock offers you a chance to catch northerns, largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie. The plentiful picnic tables are perfect for dates, the benches for people watching and the paths for bikers and hikers alike.

Setting: Next to the beach, private residences dot the rim of McCarrons Lake.

Access: Plenty of parking spots.

Amenities: Restrooms, picnic tables, grills, boat launch, fishing dock and pavilion.

Know before you go: The beach is small, but the park has a lot to offer.

JOHN NGUYEN

Laura Yuen, Star Tribune

5200 Shady Oak Road, Minnetonka

Best for: Families with kids and teens

What's it like: This oasis is ideal for west-metro beachgoers who don't want to travel far for a slice of lake life. Daring tweens and teens plunge into the water from one of two diving boards on a swim-out platform. An inflatable obstacle course in the shallow water on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons beckons mini-ninja warriors. The beach is well-positioned for people-watching. Lay down a towel along the grassy hill overlooking the lake and take in the sights and sounds of summertime.

Setting: This small, spring-fed lake featuring clear water and 76 feet of sandy shoreline is nestled in a suburban area.

Access: Free parking lot. Steps to get down to the beach.

Amenities: Canoe, kayak, paddleboard rentals; high dive; foot wash and rinse-off station, concession stand; patio with tables and umbrellas; restrooms and changing areas; lifeguards; playground; and sand volleyball net.

Know before you go: Day passes cost $6 per person, but it's $3 after 6 p.m. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. No pets.

LAURA YUEN

Richard Chin, Star Tribune

5001 W. Lake Nokomis Parkway, Minneapolis

Best for: Open water swimmers, metal detectorists and kids who want something to do besides swim.

What it's like: This generous-sized beach is open to lots of water sports, with paddleboard, kayak, canoe, surrey bike and swan boats rentals. The restaurant, the Painted Turtle, has a wide menu including traditional snacks like popcorn, ice cream, floats and sundaes, burgers, cheese curds and hot dogs, as well as fancier stuff: blackberry goat cheese salad, avocado toast and smoked trout on sourdough. There's also a playground on the beach. But Nokomis is also popular with serious athletes who sign up for open water swimming, which is supervised by lifeguards in kayaks. Metal detectorists flock to this urban beach, as well.

Setting: It's a south Minneapolis lake in a residential neighborhood, but it's not one of the Minneapolis Chain of Lakes, so it's a little bit quieter.

Access: There's a sizeable pay parking lot next to the beach and free street parking nearby.

Amenities: There's an indoor bathroom, and an attractive seating area for restaurant diners within feet of the water. There's a grassy area adjacent to the beach with picnic tables shaded by trees if you want to get out of the sun.

Know before you go: It's close to the airport, so you'll likely see — and hear — planes flying low overhead.

RICHARD CHIN

Erica Pearson, Star Tribune

15450 Square Lake Trail N., Stillwater

Best for: Clear water purists, paddleboarders and scuba divers

What it's like: Square Lake is the cleanest and clearest lake in the seven-county metro area. Its public beach is a sandy, pebbly beauty that stretches for 690 feet. Wading in, you'll notice that the water is as clear as the pristine lakes up north, and the nearby shore is lined with pine trees, adding to the up-north feel.

Setting: The beach is inside Square Lake Park, 8 miles north of Stillwater.

Access: Google Maps brings you to a pay parking lot overlooking the lake with steep steps leading down to the shore. There's also another pay lot at beach level.

Amenities: There's a nice bathhouse with bathrooms and changing areas and an outdoor shower to rinse off. In addition to picnic tables, grills and a beach volleyball area, the park has iPaddlePort stations where you can rent kayaks and paddleboards using your phone.

Know before you go: There's a fishing pier on the east side of the beach if you want to bring your tackle box. BYO snacks — there are no concessions.

ERICA PEARSON

Nicole Hvidsten, Star Tribune

18106 Texas Av., Prior Lake

Best for: Kids, slackers and sandcastle makers.

What's it like: The fenced swimming area is not large, but it's ideal for those with kids. The sandy beach and shallow entry make for top-tier sandcastle conditions, and the small lake is bustling with boaters, swimmers and wildlife. There are enough activities — on and off the water — to make a day of it. You also can escape the sun under the many trees that beckon picnickers and hammocks.

Setting: This idyllic slice of country life, a joint effort between Three Rivers Park District and Scott County, is about 25 miles from Minneapolis.

Access: Free parking with plenty of spots, paved trails, and an accessible, air-conditioned visitor center.

Amenities: Fishing pier, geocaching, golf, and a loop trail around the lake for biking and hiking (leashed dogs welcome). Canoe, kayak, paddle board rentals; picnic areas with grills, light concessions, playground; restrooms, foot wash and rinse-off station, boat launch (no gas motors or wake), tent camping.

Know before you go: The beach is not guarded. Leave the large inflatables at home; small water toys, floaties and noodles are OK. If your furry family member is along, the nearby 28-acre off-leash dog park is a must-stop. A daily or annual pass ($7, $55) is required. Everyone will leave tired.

NICOLE HVIDSTEN

Beyond the metro area

Jenny Berg, Star Tribune

1802 County Road 137, Waite Park

Best for: Cliff-divers, families, nature nuts, history lovers.

What it's like: Miles of trails weave throughout the nearly 700 acres of woodlands, wetlands and quarries. Quarry No. 2 is a popular spot for adventurous sorts to leap off a 20-foot rock into a pool of water that's more than 100 feet deep. Quarry No. 11 is 40 feet deep with a sandy beach area, dock and small rock formation to leap from.

Setting: A wide trail shrouded by leafy trees leads visitors to wide quarries with tranquil emerald water.

Access: Both swimming quarries are less than a mile from the parking lot. The park has hard-packed gravel trails for walking, biking and leashed dog-walking, as well as some unpaved trails.

Amenities: Picnic areas with tables and grills throughout the park. There's also trout-fishing, rock-climbing and scuba-diving (some activities need permits) and a derrick exhibit that pays homage to the area's granite industry.

Know before you go: Parking is $10 for a daily permit or $25 annually. There are no lifeguards.

JENNY BERG

Kim Hyatt, Star Tribune

Whipholt Roadside Park beach

1491 Hwy. 200, Whipholt, Cass County

Best for: Swimming, rock picking

What it's like: The beach in Walker City Park is great, but there is a bigger and more secluded swimming beach in tiny Whipholt. Right off Hwy. 200, the vast sandy beach offers incredible views of several islands on Leech Lake, Minnesota's third largest lake. The beach is a historic landmark, the site of the 1898 Battle of Sugar Point, known as the last battle fought between American Indians and the U.S. military.

Setting: Despite noise from Hwy 200, it's serene with picture-perfect views.

Access: There's a large roadside parking area.

Amenities: Plenty of picnic tables and a public boat launch.

Know before you go: There are no public restrooms, so plan to make a pit stop in Walker.

KIM HYATT

Jana Hollingsworth, Star Tribune

Stoney Point

Lake Superior, 20 minutes north of Duluth

Best for: Solitude, picnics, wading.

What it's like: You'll find a few rocky beaches along Stoney Point Drive, but I prefer the less-used shoreline found through a trail at the end of Alseth Road, which runs perpendicular to Stoney Point Drive. In the fall, you'll see surfers in the area, but in the summer, you may often have this stretch of beach to yourself. If it's a calm lake day, it's a lovely spot to lay out a picnic from nearby New Scenic Café or nap on a warm slab of rock. If Lake Superior is feeling fierce, you're in for a show.

Setting: A gorgeous lake vista from massive, smoothed rock, wildflowers and a crescent of smaller rocks reaching past an often-photographed wooden shed. On a sunny day, the lake glimmers like diamonds, my family likes to say.

Access: A short and narrow rustic trail leads to the shore.

Amenities: None.

Know before you go: If it's not windy, bring bug spray to ward off black flies.

JANA HOLLINGSWORTH

Brent Metzler

Lake Itasca

36750 Main Park Dr., Park Rapids

Best for: A family daytrip.

What it's like: Visitors to Itasca State Park, Minnesota's first state park, will want to dip their toes in the water when crossing the Mississippi River headwaters, but to fully immerse yourself in refreshing Lake Itasca, head southeast to the sandy swimming beach and its pine-lined shores. Bald eagle sightings are likely. Expect tourists galore, but escape the bustle by renting a canoe, kayak or even a pontoon at nearby Itasca Sports. Bicycles and tandems also available. And you can get your fishing license and bait, too.

Setting: Scenic and serene, even at peak tourism.

Accessibility: Paved sidewalks, large parking lot.

Amenities: Playground, swing set, volleyball net, pavilion, picnic tables, nice restrooms.

Know before you go: State park permit or day pass required. No pets at beach.

KIM HYATT

Trey Mewes, Star Tribune

2500 U.S. Hwy. 61, Lake City

Best for: Boat watching, camping, river rats

What it's like: Lake City is known more for its boat access than its swimming holes, but don't let that stop you from exploring what feels like a hidden beach on Lake Pepin, part of the Mississippi River. Just a few minutes north of Lake City's main drag, this wooded getaway features trails, camp facilities, a basketball court and a wonderful beach overlooking the river. Get ready for boat-spotting, river life and a host of outdoor opportunities at this municipal hotspot.

Setting: A beach surprise nestled amid the trees.

Accessibility: Plenty of parking, one way in or out, trails to take you most places.

Amenities: Campground, public restrooms, a playground, dining hall, cabin rentals, tent sites, basketball and volleyball courts.

Know before you go: The swimming area is marked off and there's no lifeguard. Don't swim too far off — there are river currents and lake undertows.

TREY MEWES