Nonfiction

1. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, narrated by Jeremy Bobb and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Counting the Cost by Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard - contributor and Craig Borlase - contributor, narrated by Jill Duggar (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Build the Life You Want by Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah Winfrey, narrated by the authors (Penguin Audio)

4. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford - contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

6. Alive and Well Enough by Jeff Daniels, performed by the author (Audible Originals)

7. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

8. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann, narrated by Will Patton, Ann Marie Lee and Danny Campbell (Random House Audio)

9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

10. The Gift of Failure by Dan Bongino, narrated by the author (Post Hill Press)

Fiction

1. Code Red by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills, narrated by Steven Weber (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Holly by Stephen King, narrated by Justine Lupe and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Catch Her Death by Melinda Leigh, narrated by Christina Traister (Brilliance Audio)

4. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep (HarperAudio)

5. My Temptation by T L Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Marcio Catalano (Brilliance Audio)

6. Zero Tolerance by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski, performed by Hilary Swank, Christine Ko, Melonie Diaz and full cast (Audible Originals)

7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

8. None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Louise Brealey, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Emilia Fox, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Kate MacDonald, Dominic Thorburn, Nicola Walker and Jenny Walser (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, the author and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

10. The Starfish Sisters by Barbara O'Neal, narrated by Laura Jennings, Jenn Lee and Shaun Taylor-Corbett (Brilliance Audio)