Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Boldly Go by William Shatner and Joshua Brandon, narrated by William Shatner (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford - contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

4. Beyond the Story by BTS, Myeongseok Kang, Anton Hur - translator, Slin Jung - translator and Clare Richards - translator, narrated by Kim Young-Gi and Park Chan-won (Macmillan Audio)

5. Hábitos atómicos by James Clear, narrated by Arturock (Planeta Audio)

6. Can't Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

7. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

8. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. How to Talk to Anyone by Leil Lowndes, narrated by Joyce Bean and the author (Brilliance Audio)

10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Murder in Bermuda by James Patterson, Aaron Tracy and Thaddeus McCants, performed by Mary-Louise Parker, Ronald Peet, Kim Aria Peterson and full cast (Audible Originals)

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

3. The Space Within by Greg O'Connor and Josh Fagin, performed by Jessica Chastain, Bobby Cannavale, Ellen Burstyn, Michael Shannon, Shea Whigham, Michael Stuhlbarg and Carmen Ejogo (Audible Originals)

4. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

6. Call the Canaries Home by Laura Barrow, narrated by Amy Bentley, Sophie Amoss, Janet Metzger and Arielle DeLisle (Brilliance Audio)

7. Layla by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brian Pallino (Brilliance Audio)

8. The Better Half by Alli Frank, Asha Youmans and Mindy Kaling - introduction, narrated by Bahni Turpin (Mindy's Book Studio)

9. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

10. Magic Tides & Magic Claims by Ilona Andrews, narrated by Hillary Huber and Michael Glenn (NYLA)