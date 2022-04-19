Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. Hello, Molly! By Molly Shannon and Sean Wilsey, narrated by Molly Shannon (HarperAudio)

4. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

6. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

7. Unf--k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

8. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)

9. Can't Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

Fiction

1. My Evil Mother by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)

2. The Investigator by John Sandford, narrated by Richard Ferrone (Penguin Audio)

3. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

5. The Wrong One by Dervla McTiernan, performed by Neil Hellegers and Michael Crouch (Audible Originals)

6. Run, Rose, Run by James Patterson and Dolly Parton, narrated by Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini, James Fouhey, Kevin T. Collins, Peter Ganim, Luis Moreno, Soneela Nankani, Ronald Peet, Robert Petkoff, Ella Turenne and Emily Woo Zeller (Little, Brown & Company)

7. Beauty and the Baller by Ilsa Madden-Mills, narrated by Sebastian York and Savannah Peachwood (Brilliance Audio)

8. The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, narrated by Karissa Vacker and Marin Ireland (Macmillan Audio)

9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Seatmate by Cara Bastone, performed by Amanda Ronconi, Zachary Webber, Josh Hurley, Carol Monda, Corey Allen, Allyson Johnson, Eric Yves Garcia, Tanya Eby and Dina Pearlman (Audible Originals)