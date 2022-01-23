A carving of a fire-breathing dragon defied the cold as adventurers wound their way through the Ice Palace Maze's 10-foot-high walls last week at the Zephyr Theatre in Stillwater. Kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt and an ice slide while grownups head to the ice bar. It's open from 2-10 p.m. daily and noon-10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting, through Feb. 20.