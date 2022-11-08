Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand has had it with the Timberwolves. After wasting more time watching their dismal performance in 120-107 loss to the Knicks, he wonders if it's not just the team but its individual components that are overrated. One thing is for sure: The effort right now isn't there, and they aren't worth watching until that changes.

6:00: Rand is joined by Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer for a film review of Sunday's 20-17 win over Washington. New tight end T.J. Hockenson made nine catches in his debut, while rookie corner Akayleb Evans made huge contributions filling in for the injured Cam Dantzler. Plus some more award-winning Vikings poetry.

32:00: The expected moment is here, as the Twins said goodbye to Miguel Sano.

