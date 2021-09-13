SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants become first MLB team to clinch a playoff berth this season with 9-1 win over San Diego Padres.
Most Read
-
Third-degree murder conviction of ex-officer Noor overturned
-
'Violent' actions prompt delay in suspect's hearing in fatal Hwy. 169 shooting
-
Vikings' Bradbury reveals coach's disappointment, plan to improve
-
Minn. debuts app for immunization record, COVID-19 vaccination proof
-
SUV abandoned with four bodies inside leaves rural Wisconsin community shaken