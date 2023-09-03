Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings signed 15-year veteran JaVale McGee on Saturday.

The 7-foot center most recently played for the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games last season. He started seven times and shot 64% and played 8.5 minutes per game.

McGee, selected 18th by the Washington Wizards in the 2008 NBA Draft, has won two championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18 and one with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019-20.

In 74 career playoff games, including 23 starts, he has averaged 5.6 points and 4 rebounds while shooting 62% from the field in 12.4 minutes per game.