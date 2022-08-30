The Week 1 games of high school football season are Thursday and Friday. Here's a path to get you there and highlights of what you'll find along the way:

Monday: It's the year of the offensive lineman in Minnesota, with three players committed to the Gophers and others who are highly regarded.

Today: Hill-Murray running back Sawyer Seidl, who packs power and speed into his 170 pounds, heads into his fourth season as a starter.

Wednesday: Meet Jim Paulsen's Dream Team, his picks for the best players in the metro at each position.

Thursday: Paulsen, his 25 years of experience showing, reveals his Metro Top 10 teams.