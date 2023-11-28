UTTARKASHI, India — The Press Trust of India says rescuers have reached workers trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel, have pulled one out.
Most Read
-
Vikings offense barely functions as Chicago kicks way to victory
-
Souhan: Dobbs' sweet story with Vikings crashes back to Earth
-
Wild fire coach Evason in midst of losing streak, hire veteran Hynes
-
Edina schools criticized for suspending students who used pro-Palestinian chant
-
USDA's hardiness zone map changes. What it means for Minnesota gardeners and growers