I saw the musical that Star Tribune theater critic Rohan Preston recently reviewed ("Temptations come alive in show," July 5) when it was in New York, pre-COVID, and enjoyed it immensely. I had graduated high school in 1963, right at the start of the Motown madness. Motown songs were the heart of my college parties. The Temps were my favorite group back then, and I thought Smokey Robinson's "The Tracks of My Tears" had some of the finest lyrics of any song from that era.

The reason I write is to tell about an incident that confirms the universal appeal of the music of the Temptations and others of that era.

I ride light rail to and from downtown Minneapolis. I get on the train downtown at 5th Street and Marquette Avenue and get off at the 28th Avenue station in Bloomington.

A little over two weeks ago, on a Thursday afternoon, I boarded the train downtown around 3 p.m. and sat in the middle of the car. At one end were three men in their late 20s or so. One of them had tattoos over every visible part of his body, including his face. Another was nondescript. The third was very disheveled and carried a music-playing device.

They started playing hip-hop as loud as the device would permit and singing or yelling along. The rest of the car had only seven or eight people of all races and nationalities, all of whom were at least 60 years old, scattered throughout the train car.

After 20 minutes of this noise, the other people in the car were agitated and upset. The demands to stop or turn it down were ignored and perhaps just encouraged the three to keep it up. Just about when the others in the car were ready to call the transit police, the hip-hop ended and they put on "My Girl." The three still kept singing, but everyone else in the car started singing, and their agitated faces turned to smiles as they went along.

When "My Girl" ended I feared we would be back to the hip-hop, but no, the next song played by the threesome was Ben E. King singing "Stand By Me," with everyone still smiling and singing along. Just as "Stand By Me" was ending, my stop arrived, and I exited with a smile, truly amazed at the power of those songs.

As poorly as I sing, I was somewhat surprised that no one in the train car told me to stop. For sure it was worse than the hip-hop.

Barry Gersick is an attorney in downtown Minneapolis practicing corporate and tax law.