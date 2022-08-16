The murals of Lake Street deter graffiti and celebrate culture

T

he graffiti that marred the walls of Lake Street had become too much.

This is a street that should be celebrated: for its diversity, for serving as an economic engine for communities new and old, for enhancing the lives of south Minneapolis. The gang tags and other graffiti ruined that image, business owners felt.

And when they tried to clear it away a few years back, it would return the next day.

The graffiti is "very expensive, very costly, very ugly," said Louise Matson, executive director of the Division of Indian Work, headquartered on Lake Street.

"We were repainting on average about once a month," said Mauro Madrigal, owner of La Mexicana Grocery at Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue.

Matson and Madrigal joined other property owners along the street in search of a solution. They settled on more paint — lots of it.

Walk down E. Lake Street now, and you'll see colorful murals showcasing a neighborhood in transformation. Not only from vandalism, but from the economic uncertainty of a pandemic and the scars of the riots that followed the murder of George Floyd.

How it's happening

A collection of businesses, nonprofits and other organizations are supporting the new murals.

Lake Street Council, a local nonprofit, has helped fund numerous murals on E. Lake Street. The colorful displays bring visitors to the area and add a sense of vibrancy.

"We're looking to support projects that bring people together, beautify Lake Street and support the healing of our community," said Charise Canales, manager of placemaking and activation at Lake Street Council.

Many of the latest crop of murals were supported by the organization's We Love Lake Street fund, which has raised money to support local businesses and nonprofits since the riots of 2020.

Other funding has come from private companies like Mortenson Construction, which has invested heavily in the community's rebound from the riots, and groups like the Minneapolis Foundation. Local businesses, like La Mexicana Grocery, also put up their own money.

An effective deterrent

When one business on the street is vandalized, they all feel the impact, the business owners say.

Since the colorful mural went up on the walls of Madrigal's grocery this summer, he said he has not seen any graffiti there — perhaps out of respect for the art. Some of the murals also have graffiti-resistant coatings on them.

At the Division of Indian Work building, not a single tag has appeared on the wall since its mural was completed two years ago, Matson said.

"We know of many people that have businesses on Lake Street. They all say the same thing: graffiti is a huge drawback for the businesses because it tends to keep people away," Madrigal said. "We want to keep Lake Street looking nice."

Not just surface level

Murals are not only aesthetic; they can also build a sense of community by celebrating cultures and histories, say artists who have worked along Lake Street.

"Murals – or any kind of art on the street – makes visible perspectives and experiences that are often unseen or unacknowledged by the dominant culture," said St. Thomas Professor of Art History Heather Shirey, who works on mapping urban artwork.

Murals communicate the area's values to people passing by, said University of Minnesota art history department chair and professor Jenn Marshall.

"A mural is designed to address lots of people at the same time ... It's designed to create community. In a way, it assumes that audience is a community," Marshall said. "That communicates more respect for place, by the community and for the community."

The Star Tribune highlights a few of Lake Street's recent public art pieces: