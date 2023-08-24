The Minnesota State Fair opens

Gates opened for the first day of the fair on Thursday. The Great Minnesota Get-Together will continue through Labor Day.
By
Alex Kormann
, Star Tribune
August 24, 2023 - 9:37 AM
Maryjane Burgett, 6, of St. Paul, walks through metal detectors at the gates of the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Falcon Heights, Minn. At precisely 7 a.m., the gates are opened and fairgoers are let into the State Fairgrounds.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Fairgoers pour in from the front gate at the State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Nadine Hackshaw and her sister, Renée Mueggenborg, top to bottom, plan for their day with a map at the State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Nadine Hackshaw, Brock Mueggenborg and Renée Mueggenborg, left to right, plan for their day with a map at the State Fairgrounds.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
People line up for breakfast outside of Hamline Church Dining Hall.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Olivia Kalas, 8, shovels pancakes in her mouth during her birthday breakfast at Hamline Church Dining Hall.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
People line up for breakfast inside Hamline Church Dining Hall.