POLITICS
The Minnesota Poll
In the latest Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11/FRONTLINE Minnesota Poll, we asked 800 registered voters about their attitudes on the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines and restrictions.
September 21, 2021
Afghanistan
“After twenty years of involvement in Afghanistan, which was initiated by a military invasion following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks within the U.S., do you feel the effort was worth it or not worth it?”
September 20, 2021
Covid-19
“Thinking about restrictions that were put in place in your area to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, do you think these restrictions have gone too far, didn’t go far enough or were about right?”
September 19, 2021
Mayor Frey
“Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey?”
September 18, 2021
Police
“Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Minneapolis Police Department?”
PREVIOUS 2020 MN POLLS
September 30, 2020
Race
“Do you think the death of George Floyd was an isolated incident, or a sign of broader problems in the treatment of Black people by Minneapolis police?”
September 29, 2020
Governor
“Do you approve or disapprove of Tim Walz’s job performance as governor?”
September 28, 2020
U.S. Senate race
“If the 2020 U.S. Senate election were held today, would you vote for Tina Smith, the Democrat, or Jason Lewis, the Republican?”
September 27, 2020
Presidential race
“If the 2020 presidential election were held today, which one of the following candidates would get your vote?”
August 16, 2020
Defunding police
“Do you think Minneapolis should or should not redirect some funding from the police department to social services, such as mental health, drug treatment or violence prevention programs?”
August 17, 2020
Minneapolis Police
“Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the Minneapolis Police Department?”
August 18, 2020
Black Lives Matter movement
“Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the Black Lives Matter movement?”
May 24, 2020
Stay-at-home order
“Thinking about restrictions that have been put in place in your area to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, do you think these restrictions have gone too far, haven’t gone far enough, or were about right?”
May 25, 2020
Trump vs. Biden
“If the 2020 presidential election were held today, for whom would you vote if the candidates were Joe Biden, the Democrat, and Donald Trump, the Republican?”
May 26, 2020
Voting by mail
“Given the concern that the coronavirus may still be contagious this fall, do you support or oppose changing election laws to allow every registered voter in Minnesota to automatically receive a ballot by mail for the November elections?”
February 23, 2020
Democratic primary race
“If the 2020 Democratic primary election for president were held today, who would you vote for?”
February 24, 2020
President Trump
“Do you approve or disapprove of Donald Trump’s job performance as president?”
February 25, 2020
Minnesota politics
“Do you approve or disapprove of Tim Walz’s job performance as governor?”
February 26, 2020
Immigration & refugees
“Do you support or oppose Minnesota allowing undocumented residents to have driver licenses?”
February 27, 2020
Younger voters (18-34)
“How likely is it that you will vote in the general election for President in November 2020?”
PREVIOUS 2019 MN POLLS
October 20, 2019
Impeachment
“Based on what you have read or heard, do you support or oppose impeaching President Donald Trump and removing him from office?”
October 21, 2019
Trump vs. Democratic candidates
“If the 2020 presidential election were held today, for whom would you vote if the candidates were Joe Biden, the Democrat, and Donald Trump, the Republican?”
October 22, 2019
Proposed gun measures
“Do you support or oppose a universal background check on all gun sales, including those sold privately or at gun shows?”
PREVIOUS 2018 MN POLLS
October 21, 2018
Minnesota Governor race
“If the 2018 general election for Minnesota governor were held today, would you vote for...?”
October 22, 2018
Minnesota U.S. Senate races
“If the 2018 special election for U.S. senator were held today, would you vote for...?”
October 23, 2018
Minnesota attorney general
“If the 2018 general election for Minnesota attorney general were held today, would you vote for...?”
October 24, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court appointment
“As you may know, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of committing sexual assault when he was a teenager. Do you believe this allegation, or not?”
October 25, 2018
Trade and tariffs
“In general, do you approve or disapprove of how President Trump is handling trade negotiations with other countries?”
October 26, 2018
Immigration
“Overall, do you approve or disapprove of President Trump’s handling of U.S. immigration policy?”
October 27, 2018
Minnesota Governor
“Mark Dayton is nearing the end of eight years as governor of Minnesota. Overall, do you approve or disapprove of his job performance during his two terms in office?”
September 21, 2018
U.S. president
“Do you believe President Trump should or should not be impeached and removed from office?”
September 21, 2018
News media
“Do you approve or disapprove of President Trump’s description of the news media as the “enemy of the people”?”
September 21, 2018
Special Counsel
“To date, do you think Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion with Russia has been fair and impartial, or do you think it has been unfair and biased against President Trump?”
September 20, 2018
U.S. president
“Do you approve or disapprove of Donald Trump’s job performance as president?”
September 19, 2018
Minnesota attorney general
“If the 2018 general election for Minnesota attorney general were held today, would you vote for…?”
September 18, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court appointment
“Do you support or oppose the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court?”
September 17, 2018
Minnesota U.S. Senate races
“If the 2018 special election for U.S. senator were held today, would you vote for...?”
September 16, 2018
Minnesota Governor race
“If the 2018 general election for Minnesota governor were held today, would you vote for...?”
April 22, 2018
Current gun laws
“Do you support or oppose stricter gun laws in the United States?”
April 23, 2018
State gun legislation
“Do you support or oppose a proposal in the Minnesota Legislature to make it mandatory to report lost or stolen guns?”
January 14, 2018
Trump’s first year
“Do you approve or disapprove of Donald Trump’s job performance as president?”
January 15, 2018
Trump’s contact with Russians
“Do you think people connected to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign did or did not engage in improper coordination with Russian agents who tried to interfere in the U.S. election?”
January 16, 2018
Al Franken’s resignation
“Do you think Al Franken should or should not have resigned from the Senate?”
January 17, 2018
Female sexual harassement
“Have you personally ever experienced sexual harasment, or not?”
January 18, 2018
New federal tax law
“Do you approve or disapprove of the tax plan Congress recently approved?”
January 19, 2018
Top issue in gubernatorial race
“Which one of the following is the single most important issue in making your decision on who to vote for as governor?”