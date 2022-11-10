Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

Hennepin County Attorney-elect Mary Moriarty's decisive election win Tuesday carried an important message from voters: Residents want their top prosecutor to hold both violent criminals and rogue police officers accountable. And they elected Moriarty to perform those dual duties with 58% of the vote against her opponent, retired Hennepin County District Judge Martha Holton Dimick.

Moriarty is a former chief Hennepin County public defender whose six-year tenure ended in controversy and a legal settlement. There were concerns — including among members of the Star Tribune Editorial Board — about her ability to work with others and make the transition from advocate/defender to being the top prosecutor.

Yet her election gives her another opportunity to demonstrate that she can be a collaborative partner and work with other leaders on the critical public safety issues of prevention, prosecution and police reform.

In that spirit, it has been encouraging to hear both during the campaign and in her victory comments that Moriarty vows to do just that. Voters should hold her to the promise.

Current County Attorney Mike Freeman, who had endorsed Holton Dimick, said he called Moriarty to congratulate her. He added that the voters have spoken and that he is working with his staff on a transition plan.

The county attorney-elect has plans to meet with newly sworn-in Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who endorsed her opponent. And she is already talking with Freeman about the transition.

Moriarty's election made history: She'll be the first openly gay woman to lead the county attorney's office. Also making county history was Dawanna Witt, who won the race for Hennepin County sheriff and will be the first woman and first African American to lead the department. She won in a landslide victory against opponent Joseph Banks.

Moriarty said she worked with Witt during the COVID pandemic and they get along well. "We don't have to get to know each other. And I think we're on the same page on a lot of things," she said.

Both women will be part of the essential and evolving public safety leadership group that includes the city of Minneapolis and its Police Department; St. Paul; both Hennepin and Ramsey County sheriffs; the U.S. Attorney's Office, and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and State Patrol.

Several of those agencies also have new leaders. That creates opportunities for new ideas and fresh perspectives on addressing increased concerns about carjackings, assaults and violent crime. At the same time, as the voters in Hennepin County made clear, reforms in policing must continue to be prioritized.