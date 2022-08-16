Phoenix Mercury (14-21, 7-11 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (26-10, 15-3 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Phoenix Mercury to open the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Las Vegas went 3-0 against Phoenix during the regular season. The Aces won the last regular season matchup 100-80 on May 21. Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 24 points, and Diamond DeShields led the Mercury with 19 points.

The Aces are 15-3 in Western Conference games. Las Vegas ranks second in the Western Conference in rebounding with 35.4 rebounds. A'ja Wilson leads the Aces with 9.3 boards.

The Mercury's record in Western Conference action is 7-11. Phoenix has a 9-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Plum is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Skylar Diggins-Smith is averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mercury. Sophie Cunningham is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 8-2, averaging 90.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Mercury: Diana Taurasi: out for season (quad), Kia Nurse: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.